Saline Basketball Drops Pair in the SEC Red

The Saline boys’ basketball team’s struggles continued with a pair of SEC Red losses last week.

The Hornets dropped a tough 42-41 decision to Lincoln early in the week.

Lincoln led by one in the final seconds and had a chance to seal the win, but missed both free throws.

Saline got the rebound and had one final shot, but it bounced off the front of the rim at the buzzer.

Chris Cotuna led the Hornets with 16 points.

Noah Kronberg added ten points, Gabe Iadipaolo six, Leo Sotiropoulos five, Brady Costigan three, and Chris Ignacio one.

Saline struggled in a 56-42 loss to Dexter Friday night.

Kronberg led the Hornets with 11 points and Cotuna ten.

Sotirpoulos added eight points, Iadipaolo five, Ignacio, Lucas Fidh, Broderick Calder, and Costigan two each.

Saline fell to 5-13 overall on the season.

Photos by Dawn McCann