February 02, 2025

Saline Basketball Snaps Six Game Slide

Saline Basketball Snaps Six Game Slide

The slumping Saline boys’ basketball team snapped a six-game skid with a 45-40 win Saturday afternoon.

The game was played at Wayne State University and was part of the Court of Dreams event.

Noah Kronberg hit three triples and finished with a team high of 15 points for the Hornets.

Brady Costigan added 13 points and Chris Ignacio chipped in with six.

Chris Cotuna finished with five points, Becker Samaha four points, and Leo Sotiropoulos two.

The Hornets fell to Skyline 84-47 earlier in the week.

Sotiropoulos led Saline with 16 points.

 Kronberg and Cotuna had 11 points each. Costigan and Ignacio added four each and Iadipaolo chipped in with one.

