Saline Blooms Bright with Community Gardening Magic

Discover how Saline’s gardening groups turn soil into community spirit, cultivating joy, friendship, and plenty of fresh produce.

It’s March and we are now well past the groundhog seeing his shadow. The days are getting longer, the birds have returned, and we are dreaming of our flower and vegetable gardens.

The Saline community is fortunate to have many resources for gardening, including the Saline Community Garden and the Saline Stone and Thistle Garden Club.

Saline Community Garden – It’s Where Gardeners Grow Together

Linda Davis, Design and Enrichment Program Specialist at Saline Community Education – part of Saline Area Schools, explains the history of Saline’s Community Garden. “Saline Community Ed took over the gardens from a Saline-based gardening group in 2008. While much of the garden has stayed the same, the most significant changes happened in 2024 when five 10’x10’ new plots were added and a Facebook group was created to better connect gardeners looking for advice, asking for someone to water while they were out of town, and sharing their hauls.”

Julie’s vegetables courtesy of Julie

Linda explains that the funding for the garden comes from “annual gardening fees collected, then used to order soil, replace hoses and tools, and build new garden beds. The Saline Community Ed team also pitches in with occasional work-days to clean up or build plots, and the Saline Area Schools Building and Grounds Department helps us with mowing, emptying compost bins, and turning the water on and off as the seasons change.”

Plant A Garden That Brings You Joy

Julie Tashjian has had a garden plot at the community garden for three years. “We used to do raised beds in our backyard but had trouble growing some of our favorite veggies due to lack of full sun. Our lovely neighbor, Ann, introduced us to her garden plot. We got on the waitlist and a year later we had a plot.”

Julie, along with husband Cameron Cochran and kids Leo and Rae “all love our garden plot. In the spring and summer it’s a place where my family goes to plant, weed, and watch our hard work pay off. We plant all kinds of herbs, vegetables, and flowers.”

Cups of Cheer Stone courtesy of Stone and Thistle Club

“We usually make an evening of gardening. The kids play on the Woodland Meadows playground afterwards, or bike through the parking lot. Our little one even learned how to ride a pedal bike for the first time during a garden visit.”

“On more than one occasion, I have been greeted at the garden by a baby deer, a family of birds, and other critters. And throughout the summer months, it is a real source of self-care for me, both due to the delicious foods it produces, and the calming feeling that comes with time spent caring for it.”

Julie’s advice for a successful garden? “Plant foods or flowers that bring you joy. And be okay with potential failure. A small portion of the garden struggles each year, but it always teaches me something new.”

Saline Library Garden photo courtesy of Sue Kelch

Cultivating Beauty Together

The motto of the Saline Stone and Thistle Garden Club is ‘Cultivating Beauty Together.’ Consider joining the club if you are interested in cultivating beauty with like-minded friends.

Along with offering the camaraderie of gardening, the club gives back to the Saline community in many ways. Chances are you have seen their lovely cultivation at the Saline District Library Garden and the south entrance Saline Wayne Clements Depot Trail Garden.

The Flower Angel project is another way they give back. Member Debra Rosenberg chairs the ‘flower angels’ and explains the details. “We pick up unsold flowers early every other Sunday morning from a very generous grocery store, prepare flowers that afternoon, and then deliver on Monday. We give to local nursing homes, hospitals, shelters, the Ronald McDonald House, veterans, HouseN2Home, Saline Area Social Services, Mill Pond Apartments, and more.”

Other members of the club talk about their joy of gardening and giving back.

Mary Eisemann feels that “gardening is my therapy and improves my mood and spirits. There’s nothing better than getting my hands in the dirt, planting new perennials in the garden and annuals in pots, or sitting on my deck enjoying the beautiful blooms and butterflies that are attracted by them. And I love that this club gives back to the community in so many different ways. It’s very uplifting.”

Sandy Nelson enjoys the club because “of the friendships I have made, learning more about gardening, and being involved in many of the projects.”

Kit Gunn’s favorite type of gardening is “container gardening. In the backyard I place potted flowers along the edge of our woods to add color.” She also adds tip about gardening as we age, suggesting “it is helpful to plan the garden to make it easier to care for by having plantings that require less maintenance like using worm castings for fertilizing flowers or having a drip system for watering the many pots on our deck.”

Saline Community Garden photo courtesy of Julie Tashjian Julie Tashjian’s bounty courtesy of Julie Tashjian Garden Plot courtesy of Julie Tashjian

Nancy McNamara reminisces when she was introduced to gardening. “My grandmother and mother were both gardeners. I loved being outside while they were working in their gardens. Their passion for gardening was infectious.”

Ending with a humorous gardening story, Nancy chuckles when recalling “a groundhog made himself at home in our garden, we decided that someone had to go – and it wasn’t going to be us. My husband live-trapped him and relocated him to a more appropriate wooded area. We later learned that near this wooded area was a plot that local 2nd graders were trying to raise some plants – but unfortunately had been thwarted by a hungry groundhog.”

Well, as the groundhog labors hard to predict spring, it only seems fitting that we share our bounty. Happy Gardening!

For information on the Saline Community Garden call 734-401-4020 or email salinecommunityeducation@gmail.com to be added to the waitlist.

For information on the Saline Stone and Thistle Club go to www.salinegardenclub.com