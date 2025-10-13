October 13, 2025

Saline Boys Finish Third, Girls Fourth at Huron River Rat Open

Mike Williamson

SalineSports

The Saline cross country teams turned in strong showings at the AA Huron River Rat Open, with the boys’ team finishing third and the girls’ team placing fourth in a competitive field.

Senior Brennan Larusso led the Hornet boys with an impressive performance, winning the race in 16:04.6. Freshman Gavin Bast continued his breakout season with a personal-best time of 16:52.4 for 14th place, followed closely by Carter Mitton (15th, 16:53.8 PR) and Ryan Rummel (16th, 17:00.6 PR). Senior Jack Klein rounded out the scoring in 24th with a time of 17:20.1 as the Hornets finished with 70 points for third place.

Other solid efforts came from William VanHaaften (28th, 17:41.5) and Will Sollenberger (29th, 17:45.1). Freshmen Grayson Durflinger (19:09.9 PR) and Isaac Lindstrom (19:16.2 PR) also recorded personal bests.

On the girls’ side, freshman Lauren Tomaszewski led Saline with a 13th-place finish and a personal-best time of 20:27.6. Mahalia Staton placed 19th in 20:54.6, followed by Sophie Roth (22nd, 21:03.4), Jillian Hayes (29th, 21:19.5), and Payton Aagesen (34th, 21:28.3 PR) to complete the scoring.

Mia Washington (22:07.7), Hannah Gritzmaker (22:10.7), Michelle Jiang (22:22.8), and Ruby Giddings (22:38.7) also turned in strong efforts as the Hornet girls finished with 108 points to take fourth.

