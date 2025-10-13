Saline Boys Tennis Finishes Fourth at Division 1 Regional

The Saline boys’ tennis team battled through a tough Division 1 regional field at Ann Arbor Pioneer on Thursday, finishing fourth overall with 12 points. Ann Arbor Skyline captured the team title with 26, followed by Pioneer (24) and Ann Arbor Huron (21).

At No. 1 singles, Max Hong advanced to the quarterfinals with a 6-3, 6-3 win over Zahir Contreras of Brownstown Woodhaven before falling to Ann Arbor Pioneer’s Grant Miller, 6-0, 6-0.

Paul Dimick rolled through his opener at two-singles against Vincent Lee of Canton, 6-0, 6-0, before running into top-seeded Braylen Kaiser of Pioneer, losing 6-3, 6-0.

Andrew O’Neil picked up a strong first-round win at No. 3 singles, defeating Gabriel Chen of Salem 6-1, 4-6, 10-3, before falling to Ann Arbor Skyline’s Joshua Lee, 6-0, 6-0.

At No. 4 singles, Brody Dai defeated Shiv Patel of Canton 6-0, 6-1, then was eliminated by Wesley Roberts of Pioneer, 6-0, 6-3.

The Hornets made strong showings across the doubles flights. At No. 1 doubles, Brady Weiss and Ryan Pletz rolled to a 6-0, 6-0 win before falling in the quarters.

At No. 2 doubles, Jack Hayes and Cole Davis won their opener 6-3, 6-1 over Brownstown Woodhaven before falling to the eventual champs from Pioneer, 6-0, 6-0.

At No. 3 doubles, Nathan Lee and Gavin Lemm had an excellent run, winning 6-3, 7-5 over Plymouth in the first round before falling to Huron in the quarterfinals.

Luke Reger and Chris Allmand at four-doubles turned in a dominant performance, winning 6-1, 6-0 in the opener before falling in the second round.