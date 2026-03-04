March 03, 2026

Saline Chamber Announces 2026 Circle of Excellence Award

STN Staff

Saline

Saline Chamber Announces 2026 Circle of Excellence Award

The Saline Area Chamber of Commerce (SACC) has announced that the nominations for the 2026 Circle of Excellence Awards are open. Each year, the Circle of Excellence Awards honor community members and businesses that exemplify exceptional service, leadership, innovation, and commitment. These awards highlight those who uphold the highest standards of professional excellence, maintain a strong reputation for quality and service, and make noteworthy contributions to the vitality of the Saline area.

2026 Circle of Excellence Award Categories:

  • Large Business
  • Small Business
  • Rising Star
  • Visionary
  • First Responder
  • Citizen of the Year
  • Distinguished Veteran
  • Youth of the Year

Nominations are currently being accepted by the Saline Area Chamber of Commerce and will be reviewed by a diverse selection committee of respected business and community leaders. The Youth of the Year nomination is selected by the Youth Council and the link to the form is https://forms.gle/8qKgvQfwpoqsVqzX7.

Event Details
Date: Thursday, April 23, 2026
Time: 5:30 – 8:00 PM
Location: The Kensington Hotel
Hosted By: Saline Area Chamber of Commerce

