Saline Chamber Announces 2026 Circle of Excellence Award

The Saline Area Chamber of Commerce (SACC) has announced that the nominations for the 2026 Circle of Excellence Awards are open. Each year, the Circle of Excellence Awards honor community members and businesses that exemplify exceptional service, leadership, innovation, and commitment. These awards highlight those who uphold the highest standards of professional excellence, maintain a strong reputation for quality and service, and make noteworthy contributions to the vitality of the Saline area.

2026 Circle of Excellence Award Categories:

Large Business

Small Business

Rising Star

Visionary

First Responder

Citizen of the Year

Distinguished Veteran

Youth of the Year

Nominations are currently being accepted by the Saline Area Chamber of Commerce and will be reviewed by a diverse selection committee of respected business and community leaders. The Youth of the Year nomination is selected by the Youth Council and the link to the form is https://forms.gle/8qKgvQfwpoqsVqzX7.

Event Details

Date: Thursday, April 23, 2026

Time: 5:30 – 8:00 PM

Location: The Kensington Hotel

Hosted By: Saline Area Chamber of Commerce