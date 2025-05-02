Saline Church Aims to Collect 10,000 Pairs of Shoes for Global and Local Impact

Shoe drive continues through June as First Presbyterian Church partners with Soles4Souls

The First Presbyterian Church (FPC) of Saline has launched its 2025 spring shoe drive with an ambitious goal: collecting 3,850 more pairs of gently used shoes to reach a milestone of 10,000 pairs donated to Soles4Souls. The global nonprofit distributes shoes to those in need and supports micro-enterprise efforts in developing countries.

Last year, FPC, with help from the greater Saline area, donated more than 6,150 pairs of shoes to Soles4Souls. That contribution alone diverted over 7,600 pounds of waste from local landfills and helped generate an estimated $55,000 in economic opportunity for families across the world. According to Soles4Souls, that kind of support can sustain a full year of food, housing, and education for six families in countries such as Haiti and Honduras.

The 2025 campaign, which began in April among church members and expands to the public in May, aims to hit the 10,000-pair target by the end of June. Reaching this number qualifies FPC for Soles4Souls’ Ten2Give program, through which up to 100 pairs of new shoes will be distributed to families in need within the Saline area, in partnership with a local nonprofit.

Soles4Souls helps people in crisis by providing new shoes and clothing, allowing them to redirect limited resources toward housing, education, and food. In the U.S., they partner with schools to provide new athletic shoes to children experiencing homelessness, helping remove barriers to participation in school and extracurricular activities.

By extending the life of shoes and clothing that might otherwise be discarded, the organization not only supports people but also helps reduce environmental waste.

Donations of gently used shoes will be accepted at the First Presbyterian Church of Saline through July 1. Community members are encouraged to contribute to this effort that benefits both neighbors in need and families across the globe.

To learn more about Soles4Souls or how to donate, visit https://www.soles4souls.org.