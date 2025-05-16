Saline Church to Host Youth Summer Service Camp

First Presbyterian of Saline will be hosting a weeklong day camp for local youth this summer from June 23-27 to encourage children to become active members in their community.

“Our youth can make a difference and the best place to start is the community they live in,” First Presbyterian Church of Saline’s communications coordinator Samantha Parsons said. “Serving the community helps shape our youth through meaningful experiences. This weeklong day camp offers middle and high school students a structured opportunity to learn about needs in the community and participate in daily 2-3 hour service activities to help those in need.”

Details:

June 23-27

Daily 9am – 4pm

For youth grades 6 th – 12 th (as of current school year 2024-2025)

– 12 (as of current school year 2024-2025) Cost, $100 (includes t-shirt, journal, snacks, transportation and chaperones)

Pick up and drop off, 143 E. Michigan Ave., Saline, MI 48197

Partnering organizations for hands on service activities: Alpha House, Mill Pond Manor, Hope Clinic and Mobility Worldwide

Landing page to learn more: https://salinepres.org/pages/youth-in-service-summer-camp

Registration page: https://salinepres.breezechms.com/form/a04f05