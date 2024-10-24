Saline City Council Approves $100,000 Contract Extension for Wastewater Treatment Plant Project

Arcadis to Continue Providing Key Oversight and Support for the Ongoing Rehabilitation of Saline’s Wastewater Treatment Plant

At the October 21, 2024, Saline City Council meeting, the focus turned to a critical aspect of the ongoing Wastewater Treatment Plant (WWTP) rehabilitation project. The discussion centered around the renewal of the city’s contract with Arcadis, which provides owner’s representative and support services for the multi-phase construction endeavor.

Saline Mayor Brian Marl opened the conversation by introducing a motion to approve a $100,000 amendment to the Arcadis contract, acknowledging it as part of the ongoing support needed for the project.

“This is just a renewal of our existing as-needed service agreement with Arcadis,” stated City Manager Colleen O’Toole. She noted that Arcadis has been crucial in managing the complexities of the WWTP rehabilitation. The support contract provides an additional set of eyes on technical issues that fall outside the expertise of city staff.

Arcadis, an engineering consulting firm, has played a significant role since the early stages of the WWTP project, working closely with Tetra Tech, the primary engineer of record. Their involvement has been key in reviewing design specifications and providing technical feedback during the construction process. “We’ve been estimating about $100,000 spent annually for those services,” O’Toole explained. “I don’t anticipate this full amount will be spent within this fiscal year,” she added.

City Council Member Dean Girbach, who also serves on both the risk management and asset management committees, emphasized the importance of Arcadis’ continued involvement. “With this being such a massive project, any hiccups, any concerns… we really want to have a representative double-check,” he said. Girbach pointed out that the project’s size demands vigilant oversight, especially in the case of unexpected developments during construction​.

The discussion briefly turned to funding distribution, with Mayor Pro Tem Janet Dillon asking about the financial impact and timeline. O’Toole clarified, “There’s currently about $38,000 left in that line-item budget for this year. I anticipate we’ll use that full amount,” noting that additional amendments may be necessary in the future if costs exceed the allocated budget.

The meeting concluded with the council voting unanimously to approve the $100,000 amendment to Arcadis’ contract.