Saline City Council Approves 2025 Rec Center Rate Increases

At its December 16 meeting, the Saline City Council unanimously approved a proposed increase to Rec Center membership rates for 2025. The changes include a 3% increase for resident memberships and a 6% increase for non-residents, effective January 1, 2025.

Key Adjustments to Membership Fees

Parks and Recreation Director Sunshine Lambert explained the need for the adjustments, citing rising operational costs. “The Rec Center membership is the bread and butter of our finances,” Lambert said. “We have currently just over 3,000 members, and that’s within a little over 1,200 membership packages.”

The approved changes will maintain a growing distinction between resident and non-resident rates, raising the non-resident premium to 33% above resident rates.

For example:

Resident Adult Annual Membership will increase from $388 to $400, while Non-Resident Adult Annual Membership will rise from $504 to $534.

Resident Family Annual Membership will increase from $750 to $773, while Non-Resident Family Annual Membership will climb from $974 to $1,032.

The complete rate chart shows similar increases across all membership categories, including seniors, youth, and dual memberships.

Balancing Increases with Competitive Rates

Lambert highlighted that the rate adjustments were modest compared to nearby facilities, emphasizing the importance of maintaining affordability while staying competitive. “We also need to stay competitive with our counterparts,” she said. “We want to make sure our rates are aligned well with others who are offering similar services and amenities.”

A rate comparison provided to council members showed that Saline’s updated fees remain in line with regional benchmarks, including those from the Ann Arbor YMCA, Livonia Rec Center, and Romulus Athletic Center.

Credit Card Fees and Financial Impact

The council also approved passing credit card fees on to customers, a practice standard in many municipalities. Mayor Brian Marl supported the move, saying, “That’s reasonable and probably overdue, in hindsight.” This change, combined with the rate increases, is expected to generate an additional $48,000 in revenue for the Rec Center next year.

Mayor Pro Tem Janet Dillon raised concerns about the Rec Center’s long-term financial stability, questioning whether the increases were sufficient. “I am concerned that 3% isn’t high enough,” Dillon said. Lambert responded by stressing the importance of growing membership alongside rate increases. “We really need to attract more members,” she said. “Those increases are going to assist the budget… but we also need to stay competitive.”

A Vote to Move Forward

The resolution to approve the updated rates passed unanimously. “It’s a great way to boost revenue,” Marl said, adding that the holidays present a perfect opportunity for residents to gift memberships.