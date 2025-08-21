Saline City Council Approves First Reading of Electric Mobility Devices Ordinance

Saline City Council unanimously passed the first reading of its proposed Ordinance 877, which would regulate the usage of electric bikes, skateboards and mobility devices in the downtown area.

“Councilmember Rice had some downtown businesses that had brought concern to her about people stepping out of a store and having some of these devices kind of whiz by,” Acting City Manager Elle Cole said. “And the notion kind of came to us that we didn’t have an updated policy to address these multi mobile devices that are now traversing our town.”

The current language of the ordinance prohibits use of electronic mobility devices, including electric bikes and electric skateboards, from being used in the area designated in yellow in the map below. This will not apply to ADA-compliant devices.

Photo provided by Saline City Council

“What this does is just say, hey, in town, we don’t ride the bike,” Cole said. “We don’t ride these electronic devices, we walk them through town. It’s much safer for them to be walking their devices through this area, as doors can open and a catastrophe can happen very quickly.”

According to councilmember Girbach, concerns have been raised regarding the ordinance from e-bike users who state that, when used properly, an electronic bike should be held to the same standards as a typical bicycle. Mayor Pro-Tem Janet Dillon agreed, emphasizing the importance of devices like these for activity in Saline.

“We’re a walkable community, or at least that’s what we say we are,” Dillon said. “So we’re going to have to, you know, share the sidewalk. […] Asking people to walk their bike, I think, is going to start causing some issues.”

Concerns were also raised by councilmember Jenn Harmount about the speed limit proposed by the ordinance in bikeable downtown areas, which is between 15 and 20 mph, depending on the device being used. Councilmember Nicole Rice stated the numbers were borrowed from similar ordinances from surrounding cities, and that the speed limit could be adjusted in the following reading.

The ordinance will be read again at the Sep 8 meeting before City Council makes a final decision.