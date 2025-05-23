Saline City Council Approves Fiscal Year 2026 Budget

At its May 19 meeting, Saline City Council approved the upcoming fiscal year’s budget 4-3 after an amendment concerning funds for the Recreation Center failed to pass.

The proposed and approved budget allotted $400,000 to the Saline Rec Center to assist with maintenance, upkeep and repairs to ongoing issues that have closed the building down multiple times in the past few years. Councilmember Dean Girbach raised concerns about a lack of progress on these repairs despite funding being put towards it, along with mismanagement of repairs.

“The other thing I want to let this community understand is that the $400,00 contribution to the Rec Center from the city represents approximately 3-4 positions in the DPW of $115,000 that we could add to support in our community if needed,” Girbach said.

He proposed reducing the Rec Center’s allotment by $150,000, leaving the center with a remaining $250,000 for the fiscal year 2026, suggesting that the revenue from the Rec Center could support the difference.

After discussion with Acting City Manager Elle Cole, Council voted on the amendment, which failed 3-4. The following motion to pass the budget as proposed passed 4-3.