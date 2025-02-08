Saline City Council Approves Funding Commitment for US-12 Sidewalk Project

Photo: The sidewalk will be on the north side of Michigan Avenue, with the eastern end at the Saline River Dam. Photo: Google Streetview.

After years of planning, Saline is moving forward with a major sidewalk project to improve pedestrian safety and connectivity along Michigan Avenue.

At the February 3, 2025, Saline City Council meeting, Christopher Wall and Breanna Anderson of Wade Trim presented plans for the West US-12 Sidewalk Project, a long-awaited initiative to improve pedestrian connectivity along Michigan Avenue.

“This is a project that is long overdue,” noted Mayor Brian Marl. “There’s been many people in the community, including several of my colleagues up here at the dais, who’ve been stout advocates for this for many years.”

Following the presentation, the council unanimously approved a resolution committing the city’s matching funds for a Transportation Alternatives Program (TAP) grant application that could provide the bulk of the project’s funding.

Project Scope and Design

Christopher Wall and Breanna Anderson present the US-12/Michigan Ave sidewalk project to the Saline City Council at its February 3, 2025, meeting. Photo: City Video screenshot.

Wall emphasized the importance of the project, stating, “This is a really important connection to link neighborhoods, Mill Pond, and the downtown environment.”

The proposed sidewalk will extend over a half-mile (approx. 3,000 ft) along the north side of US-12 (West Michigan Avenue) from the Saline River bridge westward past Valley Boulevard, filling a critical gap in the city’s pedestrian infrastructure. Additionally, a sidewalk spur will be installed on the south side of Austin Drive, linking neighborhoods on the west side of Saline to Mill Pond Park and downtown.

To enhance safety along the busy highway, the sidewalk will be six feet wide—wider than the standard five-foot width. The project also includes ADA-compliant ramps, improved pedestrian crossings on Austin Drive, driveway and curb repairs, and landscaping restoration where needed​​.

Funding and Timeline

Map of the project estimated to begin in late 2026 or early 2027. Image: Wade Trim presentation

The project’s estimated cost is $722,734. The city is applying for a TAP grant from the Southeast Michigan Council of Governments (SEMCOG), which would cover 70% of the cost, or approximately $505,913.80. The remaining 30%, roughly $216,820.20, will come from city funds​.

The TAP grant application deadline is February 19, 2025, and a decision is expected by July. If awarded, the city will move forward with final design work, environmental reviews, and securing easements, with construction expected to begin in late 2026 or early 2027​​.

Council Discussion and Resolution

During the council discussion, members expressed support for the project and frustration over the long timeline. Mayor Pro Tem Janet Dillon, a longtime advocate for the project, noted, “The longer we defer this project, the more the cost is going to keep going up. If it’s something we’re going to do, we have to just find a means to do it.”

Councilmember Chuck Lesch inquired about additional crosswalks along the project route. Wall responded, “Currently, we are not proposing any other crosswalk crossings on Michigan Avenue, not to say that we can’t investigate something like that, but at this point in time, we’re not proposing one.”

Anderson addressed concerns about property impacts, explaining that most easements will be temporary grading easements of about five feet, with only one location requiring a permanent easement of approximately 15 feet​.

Following the discussion, the council voted unanimously to approve Resolution 2025-25, formally committing to the city’s matching funds and authorizing the grant application​.