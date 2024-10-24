Saline City Council Approves Preliminary Purchase Agreement of City Land

Proposed $615,000 land sale to Cambridge Real Estate sets stage for new retail and townhome project, pending further planning and zoning approvals.

Photo: City parcel next to Zippy Car Wash under a purchase agreement with Cambridge Realty. Photo: Google Streetview

At the October 21, 2024, Saline City Council meeting, the council discussed the purchase agreement for 6.54 acres of vacant land at 1080 E. Michigan Avenue.

This agreement, between the City of Saline and Cambridge Real Estate LLC, marks the beginning of a proposed mixed-use development featuring both retail and residential units. The developer, Cambridge Real Estate, plans to construct a 9,500-square-foot retail space along Michigan Avenue, complemented by 27 townhomes at the rear of the property. The developer is offering $615,000 for the land, with the proceeds benefiting the city’s general fund.

Mayor Brian Marl emphasized that this project is still in the “very preliminary stages,” noting that it must pass through several stages of review, including planning, zoning, and engineering processes. “It has to go through the planning and zoning process, has to have engineering reviews… because of its proximity to US-12, MDOT will have to be engaged,” Marl said. He also acknowledged the challenges posed by the wetlands on the site, which the developer will address during the due diligence period.

Proposed concept for the parcel’s development. City Council video screenshot.

During the discussion, Councilmember Dean Girbach pointed out that the subcommittee assigned to the project hoped to connect the property with The Oaks shopping center to the west, improving accessibility. Girbach also raised the potential for additional density on the site. The council was generally supportive of the plan but expressed concerns about density and housing costs, with Mayor Pro Tem Janet Dillon advocating for more affordable and higher-density housing options. “I would like to see higher density. I’d like to see rental properties instead of homes,” Dillon said.

Michael Hamami, representing Cambridge Real Estate, presented details of the development, noting that the townhomes would likely range from $399,000 and up, with sizes between 1,600 and 1,700 square feet. He also explained the retail component, which would include three or four units, one of which would feature a drive-through. Hamami acknowledged the site’s challenges, particularly the wetlands, which will require careful planning for stormwater management.

The agreement includes an initial 180-day due diligence period, with the option for two additional 90-day extensions. City Manager Colleen O’Toole assured the council that the developer’s commitment is serious, citing non-refundable deposits for the extensions as a safeguard against speculative land purchases.

Despite some reservations about the project’s scale and potential impact on traffic, the council voted unanimously to approve the purchase agreement, allowing the project to move forward into the planning stages. Marl concluded, “I think this has got a lot of potential… I look forward to working with you.”