Saline City Council Approves Sale of City-owned Land

Saline City Council approved the sale of approximately 4.15 acres of city lot 1415 Industrial Ave to local business Arrow Energy for $39,798 ($9,590 per acre) at its April 21 meeting.

Arrow Energy, a company that specializes in the sale of aviation fuel, runs its operation out of 1404 Industrial Drive and expressed interest in buying the land for industrial operations.

“This proposed site would allow for the development of a maintenance and repair facility only,” Acting City Manager Elle Cole said. “This would not be open to the public, and it would be used to support the company’s existing tractor-trailer fleet.”

The remaining 4.76 acres of the parcel will stay in the city of Saline’s ownership. Councilmember Nicole Rice voiced her support for the sale before the council voted on the decision.

“Mr. Faimen’s business has been a longtime supporter of activities in the city of Saline and Saline Summer Fest, so it would be a shame if he and his company were not able to survive in the city of Saline,” Rice said.

The motion to approve the sale passed unanimously. Faiman was not in attendance for comment.