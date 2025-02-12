Saline City Council Forms Committee to Hire New City Manager

At its February 10 meeting, the Saline City Council approved the formation of a hiring committee to oversee the search for a new city manager. The position opened up with the resignation of former city manager Colleen O’Toole, effective January 31st.

Mayor Brian Marl, who will chair the committee, emphasized the importance of assembling a well-rounded group to guide the search process. “I think we’ve assembled a very talented, well-rounded group of staff, council members, and private citizens,” Marl told the council.

The hiring committee will consist of Mayor Marl, Councilmembers Lesch and Nicole Rice, Deputy Police Chief Andrew Harnvig, City Engineer Tesha Humphriss, OHM Advisor and city resident Chris Elenbaas, Saline Area Schools Communications Director Jackelyn Martin, and local business owner Dr. Mitch Rohde.

The committee’s first task will be evaluating proposals from independent consultants to conduct a nationwide search for candidates. “Between now and our next regular Council meeting on March the third, that group will be evaluating proposals for an independent consultant to assist with a comprehensive nationwide search, and we will be making a recommendation to this body at our next regular meeting on March the third,” Marl explained.

Once a consulting firm is selected, the committee will work with consultants on advertising the position, reviewing applicants, conducting interviews, and recommending up to four finalists for City Council to consider. The committee will also develop a community profile, refine the job description, and identify key priorities before posting the job publicly.

The hiring committee is expected to disband once finalists are recommended to the full council, which is anticipated to happen in late spring or early summer of 2025.

The motion to approve the committee passed unanimously.