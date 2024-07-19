July 19, 2024 Donate
Saline

Saline City Council Meets to Discuss Downtown Mixed-use and Residential Renderings

3-D rendering of buildings
by

Proposed 3-D models show potential buildings in downtown Saline

By Trevor Sullivan

On Monday, July 15th, Saline City Council held a regular session to discuss Downtown mixed-use and residential renderings. Mixed-use renderings are proposed ideas that incorporate multiple types of uses for buildings – commercial, retail, and residential.

After first introducing the concept of the renderings, Mike Auerbach, from Carlisle Wortman & Associates, discussed why a concept plan is important: “It’s an opportunity for you and your constituents to begin discussing and get a little bit more specific about what exactly it is, like this gathering space in your downtown, to look like.” Auebach talked about how details like materials, intended uses, and amenities are all planned during the concept plan. By the end of the rendering project, not only will there be a conceptual layout plan and 3-D model of the buildings, but also cost estimates for factors like building materials and furnishings.

The city is discussing these concepts due to growth, with Council member Dean Girbach saying, “this is going to help achieve that missing section of housing that we don’t have in this community for seniors that don’t necessarily want to move into an extended living.”

Later on, Ben Harrington, the Saline Community Development Director, took over with his presentation covering the renderings. He began by saying that the project is part of, “The Michigan State Housing Development Authorities Housing Readiness Initiative Grant,” where the state is helping evaluate and plan for the downtown zoning code. He also clarified that all proposed buildings would oblige to city code, and that this isn’t a circumstance of eminent domain, but rather buying and using the specified land.

After showing a variety of 3-D rendering and models, the meeting was open for questions and comments. Harrington also assured that these projects would heavily consider the surrounding areas and historical context when it comes to being designed. He specifically mentioned that the rooftops can be either flat or pitched so that they are compatible with the buildings around and “match the neighborhood feel” and “blend aesthetically with the Victorian king of nature of some of those houses.”

This topic was a discussion item and no decisions were made. The planning commission will review the issue further. 

Images courtesy of City of Saline.

