SALINE CITY COUNCIL

DECEMBER 2, 2019

SYNOPSIS

The Regular meeting of the Saline City Council was called to order at 7:00 p.m. by Mayor Marl at Saline City Hall. The Mayor and six members of Council were present. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited. Council voted to approve the Agenda as submitted. There were no citizen comments. The following Consent Agenda items were approved by unanimous vote of Council: Council minutes and synopsis of the November 18, 2019 regular meeting; payment of 76 payees in the amount of $265,850.91; FY20 First EDC Budget Amendments; FY20 LDFA #1 and LDFA #2 Budget Amendments; FY20 First TIFA Budget Amendments; TIFA Annual Report; LDFA Annual Report; EDC Annual Report; Annual appointments of LDFA to Sauk Trail Business Park Development Committee; Annual Appointment of LDFA to Special Projects; Annual Appointment of TIFA to Special Projects; Filing of Annual Retirement and Pension Report to the State of Michigan; Requested Budget Schedule for FY21.

New Business:

Council voted to approve: FY20 First Budget Amendments; Acknowledge Receipt of the Resolution to Accept Road Certification from Washtenaw County; Community Events for 2020; Appointment of Delegate and Alternate Delegate to Washtenaw Regional Resource Management Authority; Comprehensive Compensation Study Bid Selection; Wastewater System Improvements – RBC Repairs. There were twelve Discussion and/or Report items. There were two public comments.

City Council voted to convene into closed session at 8:18 p.m.

City Council voted to reconvene into open session at 9:28 p.m.

Council voted to approve: Settlement Agreement between City of Saline and M/I Homes of Michigan, LLC; Tetra Tech Utilities Study Proposal.

City Council voted to adjourn at 9:35 p.m.

Complete minutes may be reviewed during regular office hours at Saline City Hall, or on-line at:

www.cityofsaline.org

Synopsis prepared by Terri Royal, Saline City Clerk

DATE APPROVED: Dec 16, 2019