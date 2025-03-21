Saline City Council Passes Resolution Recognizing Transgender Day of Visibility

The Saline City Council voted to recognize Transgender Day of Visibility, committing to inclusivity and flying the transgender pride flag annually.

At its March 17 meeting, the Saline City Council approved a resolution recognizing March 31 as Transgender Day of Visibility, reaffirming the city’s commitment to inclusivity and support for the transgender community. The resolution directs that the transgender pride flag be flown at City Hall annually on that day.

Councilmember Nicole Rice expressed her hope that the resolution would serve as “an important reminder for the need for inclusion and understanding and equality, while also acknowledging the challenges and discrimination to the transgender community as they face it today.” She cited a 2023 proclamation by the State of Michigan that estimated 32,900 residents identify as transgender, a number she believes has since grown. “I hope that my council colleagues, everyone in this room, and everyone online and all members of our community stand behind this resolution and commit to ensuring that the City of Saline is and remains a safe, welcoming and affirming city for all, regardless of gender, gender identity, and expression.”

Public comment on the resolution featured strong support from community members. One resident shared a personal story about their child coming out as transgender. “Today is a very special day for me, because it’s my youngest child’s birthday. Now, I’m not really sure if this is their 10th birthday or their first birthday because they came out as transgender in the spring. So this is the first time I’m experiencing her birthday. So I have a daughter, and my son has, you know, a sister. And I told her about this resolution… and I would have loved to have brought her here, but I was a little concerned because I know there have been some comments made in the past that I felt might not be appropriate.”

Another resident thanked the council for its continued support, stating, “This is incredibly important to so many transgender and LGBTQIA folks. And as you’ve heard and will continue to hear, this is widely supported.”

Some speakers emphasized the importance of local government action in the current national political climate. One commented, “In an ideal world, humanitarian issues would always be nonpartisan, or at the very least bipartisan. In our country’s current governmental climate, it’s very far from ideal. It is important now more than ever to express signs of support for those that need it the most.”

Not all public comments were in favor of the resolution. One resident expressed opposition, citing religious beliefs and announcing plans to leave the city.

Despite differing viewpoints, the resolution passed, aligning Saline with other Michigan municipalities that have recognized Transgender Day of Visibility. The resolution acknowledges the contributions of transgender individuals to the community while recognizing the challenges they face, particularly in access to healthcare, employment, and safety.