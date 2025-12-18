Saline City Council Reviews Finances, Water Rates, and Transit

Saline City Council met Dec. 1 for a regular session that touched on the city’s financial health, rising water and sewer costs, long-term infrastructure planning, and a potential expansion of local transportation services. Two council members and the mayor were absent, but the remaining members moved through a full agenda that blended routine approvals with decisions that will affect residents in the coming year.

A clean audit and a snapshot of city finances

Council received the city’s annual financial audit for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2025. The audit showed steady overall revenues, with property taxes continuing to make up the largest share of the city’s general fund. Public safety and general government remain the biggest spending areas, while the city has also made heavy investments in roads, utilities, and other infrastructure in recent years.

The audit materials show that Saline has maintained a healthy fund balance. At the same time, the city continues to carry long-term obligations related to pensions and retiree health care.

Water and sewer rates approved for 2026

One of the most immediate impacts for residents came with council approval of new water and sewer rates that will take effect Jan. 1, 2026. The increases reflect higher operating costs, ongoing capital projects, and growing debt payments tied to major investments such as the wastewater treatment plant redevelopment.

For example, a typical household using about 6,000 gallons of water per month, the change will mean an increase of roughly $11 per month, or about $33 per quarter, on combined water and sewer bills. City staff emphasized that the adjustments follow a professional rate study and are intended to keep the systems financially stable while avoiding even larger increases down the road.

Investments in infrastructure management

Council also approved the purchase of a computerized maintenance management system for the city’s water and wastewater plants. The software will help staff track equipment, schedule maintenance, and plan for replacements more systematically. The initial cost is just over $29,000, with a review of the system planned for mid-2026.

Discussion of People’s Express transportation services

Council heard a presentation from People’s Express, a nonprofit transportation provider already serving Saline. The focus was on what expanded or adjusted service could look like, particularly for seniors, people with disabilities, and residents without reliable access to a car.

Information provided to council showed that most current riders are seniors and that many trips are for medical appointments, groceries, and essential errands. The presentation also outlined different service options and cost scenarios, ranging from standard weekday hours to expanded schedules, along with comparisons to similar communities.

No formal action was taken at the meeting, but the discussion laid groundwork for future decisions about whether and how the city might adjust its support for local transit.

Other actions and community notes

Council approved the consent agenda, including payment of more than $1.6 million in bills and approval of minutes from the previous meeting. Members also received updates on upcoming board and commission meetings and shared reminders about seasonal community events happening downtown and around the city.

There were no public comments. Council adjourned shortly after 9 p.m.

The December 1, 2025, council meeting packet and video can be found on the city’s website.