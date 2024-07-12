Saline City Manager Colleen O’Toole Leads With Vision and A Sense of Duty

On the importance of open communication, strategic planning, and community engagement

Saline City Manager Colleen O’Toole. Photo courtesy Heidi Mcclelland Photography

In a recent interview with STN, Saline City Manager Colleen O’Toole shared insights into her role, the city’s achievements, and future plans. Raised by a family dedicated to government service through roles from postal worker to Police Chief, O’Toole earned a Master’s in Public Administration from DePaul University and began her tenure in Saline in 2020, amidst the challenges of the pandemic.

Q: What were your initial goals when you started as City Manager in the middle of a national crisis?

A: My primary focus was stabilizing the environment and ensuring fiscal sustainability. We had to prioritize essential projects while being mindful of our financial situation. Since then, we’ve made significant strides in strengthening our fiscal position and investing in infrastructure at an unprecedented rate.

We have a lot of new team members–just through retirement of longtime people serving in department head roles–and that team has a really strong vision for what the future looks like. The goal is asset management–understanding the condition of the assets that we have to serve our community. Right now, it’s making sure that we understand those conditions and that we’re performing necessary maintenance or making fixes at the right time in the asset’s lifecycle.

Saline has invested heavily in infrastructure–at an unprecedented rate for this community previously–and I think that is all to the benefit of residents today and residents in the future.

Q: Can you help readers understand the complexity of city operations and what a city manager does?

A: I manage the day to day operations of the city and work to enact the broader policy visions of city council. At any given time, this can mean a lot of different things because you’re either responding to a crisis or an emergency situation, or you’re planning for some sort of major future project or program. There’s very little that our agency doesn’t touch on a daily basis. We have police, we’re a part of a broader fire consortium, we have dedicated DPW services, dedicated water and wastewater services, community development, economic development, finance–the whole gambit. So my primary responsibility is overseeing all of those department heads and working with each of them to make sure that our our vision is aligned with what our day to day activities include.

Q: What’s on the horizon?

A: One of my big goals when I started was to develop a true strategic plan for Saline. The city had just gone through this process annually of asking ‘what are our goals for the year ahead’ and I wanted to move out of that pattern and into a position where we’re taking it about three to five years at a time.

We’ve just completed our first comprehensive strategic plan, which I’ll be presenting to the city council in August. This three to four-year plan will serve as a roadmap for our future goals, touching on various areas of operations. We’re making choices that lay a foundation for a better future. This is really where where I want to see us and I’m happy that that shift is occurring–from reactive problem-solving to proactive planning.

Q: What project are you most proud of so far?

A: The wastewater treatment plant upgrade is a significant achievement. We’ve managed to reduce the project timeline by about a year, with substantial completion expected by June 2026. This project will increase our treatment capacity and prepare us for future growth.

Q: You’ve mentioned before that many small towns are struggling to fill volunteer roles. How are you addressing the challenge of finding volunteers for Saline’s boards and commissions?

A: Honestly, I think the answer lies somewhere within our strategic planning efforts. Being able to engage our board and commission members in designing solutions that meet our strategic goals is a great way to make them feel like their efforts actually have an impact. I don’t know if you’ve ever served in a volunteer role, but it’s not very fulfilling if you just don’t make good use of your time. So making sure that we’re doing what we can to activate our existing boards through that process can turn our existing board members into champions for vacancies when they do arise.

Q: What’s your approach to managing the city?

A: I strive to approach every problem and conversation from a human perspective. We’re here to serve the community, and it’s crucial to be understanding and responsive to residents’ needs. Local government has a significant impact on daily life, and we aim to make positive changes that benefit our community.

Q: How can residents stay informed?

A: I encourage residents to reach out directly with any questions or concerns. We have various communication channels, including our website, social media pages, and newsletter. My team and I are always happy to respond and provide accurate information to address any issues. If you have a question about something that’s happening in the city, I’m a great person to ask because I touch a lot of different departments. My job as a liaison between counsel and the staff affords me an opportunity to ensure that if information does need to get out there, or if something needs to be cleared up in terms of misinformation, I have that at my disposal, or I have the team members who can get me that.

Throughout the interview, O’Toole emphasized the importance of open communication, strategic planning, and community engagement in shaping Saline’s future. Her dedication to public service, vision for the city, and expertise paint a promising picture for Saline’s continued growth and development.