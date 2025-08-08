Saline City Manager Contract Approved

Saline City Council unanimously passed a motion approving a two-year contract with incoming city manager Dan Swallow at the Aug 4 meeting.

“The contract is one piece of a three-piece puzzle,” said Mayor Pro-Tem Dillon, who was a part of the contract negotiations. “And so, I think our next step will be to be able to create and prioritize the tasks and the goals for the City Manager so that we can do an effective evaluation process. But the other part will be creating policy for more of the day-to-day operations, so that council and the city manager have a very simpatico relationship.”

Swallow is set to begin his position on Sep 8, 2025 through Aug 30, 2027.

“Thank you to Council for this opportunity,” Swallow said. “Obviously, now that we’ve reached an agreement, I can dig in, and I’ll be reaching out to probably each of you individually. I’d love to get some background on, obviously, your thoughts, your policy objectives, high priorities for me starting out.”