Saline City Officials Urge Civility After Concerns Over Recent Interactions at City Hall

City Manager and Mayor address growing concerns about disrespectful behavior toward front desk staff, urging citizens to voice frustrations through appropriate channels.

At the September 16, 2024, Saline City Council meeting, City Manager Coleen O’Toole addressed concerns raised by City Hall staff about recent interactions at the front desk. O’Toole noted a growing trend of uncivil discourse and encouraged respectful dialogue when engaging with staff.

“I’ve received a number of comments specifically from our front desk staff over the last few weeks just about the lack of civility,” O’Toole said. “So, I was hoping to encourage you all in your own discourse with individuals, to let everyone know we are here to serve the public…There are certainly cases where obviously, we have existing policies that we have to follow.”

“I’d like to encourage everyone to give grace,” O’Toole added. She emphasized that while policies sometimes cannot accommodate all requests, a calm and constructive conversation is more productive.

Mayor Brian Marl echoed these sentiments, emphasizing “that the vast majority of citizens, property owners and business owners who come into City Hall to conduct business are polite and professional.”

While most interactions are positive, a recent wave of disrespect followed the due date for property tax bills. Marl added, “There were several individuals who were very curt and disrespectful to staff… I have zero tolerance for that kind of behavior.” He urged citizens to voice concerns about taxes and spending at council meetings or through direct communication with elected officials, noting that staff are simply executing policies set by the council.