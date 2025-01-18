Saline City Ordinance Inspector Position Opens Up

The City of Saline will be hiring a new ordinance inspector after the position was suddenly vacated before Thanksgiving. The Council decided to postpone hiring until after the holidays and new year.

The position will be transitioning to full-time in 2025 and will have a fluid schedule to include weekend work.

“We will be looking for an individual that has background knowledge in code enforcement but also in some of the building trades,” Community Development Director Chris Atkin said.

The starting salary will range between $51,058 and $61,871.

According to the City Council’s memorandum on the job opening, “The primary duty of the position will be zoning ordinance inspection/enforcement, whereas the secondary duty will be providing building inspection as necessary.”

Atkins said at the January 6th meeting that they are hoping to fill the position by the beginning of February. For now, community members concerned about a potential code violation are able to reach out to Atkin, who is working with a temporary inspector for the community.