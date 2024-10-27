October 27, 2024 Donate
Saline Comes up Short in D1 Field Hockey Title Game

The Saline field hockey team came up short in its bid for the MHSFHL state title Saturday as the Hornets fell to rival Ann Arbor Pioneer 3-1.

The Hornets started quickly when Celia Padot knocked home a rebound off of a penalty corner to give Saline a 1-0 lead with 9:43 left in the first period.

The lead would stand until the second when Pioneer scored a pair of goals just 25 seconds apart to take a 2-1 lead.

Saline continued to play tough and had several quality scoring chances in the second half, but the Pioneer goaltender made some big saves to keep the score 2-1.

Pioneer scored an insurance goal 13 seconds into the fourth period and Saline would get no closer and fell 3-1.

The Hornets were outshot 9-7 in the contest.

