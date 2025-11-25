Saline Community Ed Opens Winter Registration Dec. 3

Saline Community Education will open registration for its Winter & Spring 2026 programs on Tuesday, December 3 at 7:00 a.m., offering families and residents a wide range of enrichment, recreation, arts, and educational opportunities for all ages.

The new seasonal catalog features dozens of classes that span the arts, fitness, youth activities, technology, music, and community programs. Registration will take place online at salineonline.reg.eleyo.com.

Here’s a sampling of courses offered this winter:

iPhone Photography: Learn how to use your iPhone’s built-in tools to take better photos and edit them effectively.

Beginner/Intermediate Adult Watercolor Class: Explore watercolor techniques through hands-on instruction in color mixing, brushwork, and layering.

Publish Your Own Book: Discover what it takes to publish a book and navigate the publishing process from an author with 15 titles.

Instant Piano for Hopelessly Busy People: A one-evening online crash course that teaches how to play piano using chords for lifelong enjoyment.

Junior Theater: Students in grades 2–8 rehearse and perform a full musical production while learning acting fundamentals.

Magical Fairy Doors in Clay: Young artists sculpt and design clay fairy doors that will be displayed throughout downtown Saline.

Mad Science NASA Academy of Future Space Explorers: Hands-on activities introduce kids to rockets, planets, stars, and space technology.

How to Be a Great Babysitter: A practical babysitting workshop covering safety, CPR basics, childcare tips, and business skills.

After School Basketball: A building-based program teaching fundamental basketball skills in a fun, supportive environment.

Soccer Shots – Youth Soccer for Ages 5–8: Outdoor sessions that build confidence and soccer basics through structured instruction and play.

Saline Community Education programs can fill quickly, and families are encouraged to register early. More details on class times, fees, and locations can be found in the full catalog at salineonline.reg.eleyo.com.