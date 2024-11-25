Saline Community Education Unveils Winter and Spring 2025 Programs

Saline Community Education has announced its Winter and Spring 2025 programming lineup, which includes a diverse array of courses and activities for individuals of all ages. Registration opens on December 4 at 7:00 a.m., with offerings designed to inspire learning, creativity, and community engagement.

Superintendent Stephen Laatsch emphasized the inclusive and enriching nature of these programs, stating, “At Saline Area Schools, we believe that education is a lifelong journey…By participating in our programs, you embrace the philosophy that learning is a continuous, life-enriching process.”

Here’s a quick look at the main categories:

Youth Enrichment

Fun and educational programs designed to inspire creativity, curiosity, and teamwork in kids. Highlights include art classes like Basic Drawing for Kids, hands-on science programs like Mad Science Spy Academy, and performing arts opportunities like Junior Theater.

Youth Recreation

Active programs focused on physical fitness and skill development. Options include Kidokinetics Sportsplay, Youth Basketball Leagues, and specialized sports like Tennis and Lacrosse.

Teen Preparation

Classes geared toward academic success and future planning, such as SAT Test Preparation, Secrets for a Strong College Application Essay, and leadership development opportunities like Junior Theater.

Adult Enrichment

Programs for personal growth and skill-building, from creative outlets like Watercolor Classes and Instant Piano to professional development opportunities like Getting Paid to Talk: Voice Over Basics.

Adult Recreation

A variety of fitness and wellness classes, including Functional Fitness, Jishukan Chi, and martial arts programs like Krav Maga.

Senior Programs

Classes designed with older adults in mind, emphasizing health, wellness, and lifelong learning, such as Functional Fitness and Retirement Portfolio Planning.

Whether you’re looking to learn a new skill, explore a hobby, or stay active, Saline Community Education has a program for everyone. Registration opens December 4 at 7:00 a.m. Visit salineonline.reg.eleyo.com to learn more.