Saline Community Unites to Foster Empathy, Diversity, and Inclusion

Residents rally after hate speech incidents to promote understanding and commit to a brighter, more inclusive future.

Following hate speech incidents reported at Saline Hugh School on September 14th, Saline residents came together on Thursday, September 20th, for a rally, “Building Bridges to a Brighter Tomorrow,” aimed at fostering empathy, diversity, and inclusion.

The event, held at the south end of Henne Field, drew a diverse crowd of residents, faith leaders, and local leaders, including Mayor Brian Marl, Police Chief Marlene Radzik, Deputy City Manager Elle Cole, and Saline Main Street Director Mary Dettling. Speakers shared personal stories, reflected on their experiences, and committed to building a more inclusive community.

The rally was sparked by a member of the community, who spoke openly about the challenges of raising his children in Washington, D.C., amidst racial prejudice and societal stressors. He recounted how his own upbringing, though similar to others in the community, starkly contrasted with the experiences of his children, who faced more discrimination than he did growing up.

At the beginning of the event, Councilmember Nicole Rice shared a personal story about reconnecting with a high school friend 15 years after graduation. This friend, also from Ohio where Rice grew up, told her about an eye-opening experience he had as a graduate student at Carnegie Mellon University. He explained that he “didn’t realize he was Black” until attending the prestigious university, where, during his time in Pittsburgh, he was pulled over while driving his nice car simply because his skin color didn’t fit the stereotype of someone who should be in that neighborhood or driving that vehicle. Growing up as part of one of the only prominent Black families in their school district, he was raised to feel like “one of us,” never experiencing the kind of racial bias he later encountered.

A few years after they reconnected, Rice’s friend and his wife had twins. By that time, he had become acutely aware that he would need to raise his children differently from how he was raised, preparing them for the discrimination they would inevitably face throughout their lives.

Photo by C Nelson Nesvig

Pastor Kimberly Secrist Ashby of First Presbyterian Church led a moment of reflection and prayer, emphasizing the shared humanity of all attendees. She highlighted the importance of coming together, regardless of religious beliefs, to work toward a common goal: building a more empathetic and inclusive community.

The event also included a reading of Amanda Gorman’s poem, “An Ode We Owe,” which was shared at the United Nations two years ago. Attendees were encouraged to reflect on how they could contribute to creating a future where differences are embraced rather than feared.

A significant part of the rally focused on breaking down cultural misunderstandings. One speaker urged the crowd to “flip the lens” and view the world through the eyes of others, using examples from different global customs and traditions to highlight how societal norms vary. “What may be normal to one person might be completely baffling to another,” one speaker noted, calling for an appreciation of diversity as a strength, not a division.

In a call to action, the rally concluded with a commitment to embrace diversity, ensure equity, and practice inclusion in their everyday lives. “Together, we can build a world where diversity isn’t just tolerated but celebrated, where inclusion becomes a way of life,” a speaker declared, summing up the evening’s goal.

Photos by C Nelson-Nesvig