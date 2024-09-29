September 29, 2024 Donate
Saline Continues to Roll in SEC Red

The Saline football team rolled to its fourth straight SEC Red win and improved to 5-0 overall with a 48-0 thrashing of Ann Arbor Huron Friday night.

The Hornets used a balanced scoring attack through the air and on the ground to easily toll past Huron.

Isaiah Harris scored from a yard out to put Saline up 6-0.

Tommy Carr then hit Lincoln Keyes with scoring passes of eight and 23 yards to push the Hornets lead to 20-0.

The lead grew to 27-0 when Carr hit Cruz Hanson with a 50-yard TD pass for the big halftime lead.

Carr tossed his fourth TD of the night when he hit Matt Bachran with a 48-yard scoring pass in the third for a 34-0 lead.

James Rush wrapped up the scoring with a pair of TD runs in the fourth quarter.

The Hornets improved to 4-0 in the SEC Red and host rival Bedford in the 2024 Homecoming game Friday night.

