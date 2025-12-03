December 03, 2025

Saline Council Advances Maple Oaks Plan, Honors Local Gardeners

Doug Marrin

GovernmentSaline

Photo: Google Street View

The Saline City Council met for a regular session on Monday, Nov. 17, 2025. The meeting opened at 7 p.m. with Mayor Brian Marl presiding. Councilmembers Girbach, Rice, Lesch, and Mayor Pro Tem Dillon were present. Councilmembers Ceo and Harmount were absent and formally excused.

Green Thumb Awards Highlight Local Beautification

Council received a presentation on the 2025 Green Thumb Awards, which recognize Saline residents, businesses, and organizations for standout landscaping and garden design. This year’s winners included:

  • Business Beautification: Lily’s Flowers
  • Residential Beautification: Robert & Linda Spitler, Marla Lemelin, Jamie Ceronsky
  • Native Species & Sustainability: Terry Branoff & Jorge Guzman-De-Branoff

The program received 24 nominations across all categories.

Consent Agenda

Council unanimously approved the consent agenda, which included:

  • Minutes from the Nov. 10, 2025, meeting
  • Bills totaling $383,122.30, covering 51 payees, including election worker compensation, utilities, consulting services, Rec Center expenditures, and other operational costs.

Resolution to Add Maple Oaks Court to Public Street System

Council approved Resolution 25-180, formally accepting the public roads within the Maple Oaks development. The action allows the streets to be added to the city’s Act 51 inventory in 2026, making them eligible for state transportation funding.

According to the city engineer’s report, Maple Oaks was constructed with the expectation that its streets would become public, and formal dedication is required for state recognition and maintenance funding.

The dedication of land for street purposes will be recorded with the Washtenaw County Register of Deeds.

Public Comment and Adjournment

No public comments were offered during the meeting.
Council adjourned at 7:30 p.m.

