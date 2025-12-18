Saline Council Approves Indoor Soccer Facility

Saline City Council voted to approve special land usage for Building D at 1271 Industrial Dr., previously an office space and warehousing annex for Bank Supplies, at the Dec. 15 meeting. The building will now be used as an indoor training facility for the Saline Area Soccer Association.

“It’s not going to be open to the public,” Community Development Director Chris Atkin said. “There’s not going to be any tournaments or events there. It’s strictly for practice. There’s no improvements to the outside of the building. Everything is going to be interior, so they have to go through the building permitting process. Other than that, it meets all the criteria for special land use. It’s a good reuse of a building, as opposed to it becoming vacant.”

The approval was recommended by the Saline Planning Commission at the regular Dec. 10 meeting. The commission deemed the proposed facility to be in-line with the city of Saline’s masterplan and stated it would not interfere with the other businesses located on Industrial Dr. due to the limited number of players.

“Training times will be evenings and possibly weekends for approximately fifteen (15) players, two (2) coaches, and some player-parents as spectators,” Council’s Dec. 15 meeting agenda reads. “The facility is for training only and will not host sporting events.”

The special land usage was approved unanimously.