Saline Council Approves Northview Subdivision Work

Saline City Council approved a design contract for the replacement and improvement of sidewalk wheelchair ramps in the Northview Subdivision at their Jan. 12 meeting. The city has received the SEMCOG Transportation Alternatives Program (TAP) funding for 2027 in the amount of $284,313.

“The work includes the installation of ADA-compliant ramps at 22 crosswalks in and near Northview Subdivision and pedestrian signal (push buttons and pedestrian signal head upgrades) at two at North Ann Arbor Street and East Woodland Drive,” states a letter from OHM Designs, hired by Saline to design the proposed project.

The work is planned for spring 2027, meaning the designs and bids for the project must be approved and submitted by late 2026. The total cost of construction is estimated at $360,000. According to City Engineer Tesha Humphriss, the TAP program is for non-motorized transportation, qualifying the sidewalks in the suburb for the funding.

“That was a big chunk of money, big enough for us to justify the federal funding, and something we can actually turn around relatively quickly because Northview was already in our plan, so we knew the costs and the number of ramps,” Humphriss said.

The agreement with OHM was passed unanimously by council.

Photo: Northview Subdivision. Proposed sections of sidewalk to be worked on highlighted by red dots. Image from Saline City Council