Saline Council Approves Rec Center Task Force Recommendations

Since a series of repairs were required beginning in the fall of 2023 to keep the aquatic section of the Saline Recreation Center running, the funding required for the building and its programs have become a frequent topic of discussion at Council meetings. Saline Council passed recommendations for moving forward with the center at their Dec. 15 meeting. Saline Council passed recommendations for moving forward with the center at their Dec. 15 meeting.

Rec Center Task Force

As of April 7, 2025, a task force was established by the council to review the finances, drawbacks and benefits of the rec center. Potential long-term financial sustainability solutions were also looked into under the guidance of Plante Moran, a national accounting firm.

“To secure the Center’s future, the Task Force recommended a two-part approach: (1) implement immediate cost-savings and program-expansion measures to stabilize operations, and (2) pursue long-term, regional funding strategies, such as a district-wide millage, in partnership with Saline Area Schools, neighboring jurisdictions and other stakeholders,” City Council’s Dec. 15 agenda reads.

Potential Financial Options

The extensive costs of repairs that the rec center has incurred in the past year and a half have been a point of concern for some council members, including Mayor Pro-Tem Janet Dillon. At the most recent council meeting, she stated the council needed to make “realistic decisions” regarding the future of the center.

“What happens if we don’t get a partner?” she asked. “What happens if we don’t get a millage? What does that look like? […] Because we can’t wait until the end to make any decisions.”

The motion passed directs the city manager and rec center staff to begin pursuing options for funding partners in the local community. Mayor Brian Marl stated some potential partners have already been reached out to.

“Obviously we haven’t gotten firm commitments thus far,” Marl said. “But, you know, we began engaging and having conversations with our regional stakeholders, probably within the last 30 to 60 days. I think they’ve gone well. Obviously, nothing tangible has been produced yet. But conversely, we haven’t had the door slammed in our face, and I think people are interested in continuing the dialogue.”

Council member Dean Girbach, who has previously raised concerns about the $700,000 support given to the rec center, asked for public feedback before moving forward with any potential financial partners.

“This has to be resolved, and the only way that it’s going to be resolved is to get the voters to make a decision,” he said.

Approval to move forward with the task force’s recommendation passed 6-1, with a deadline of June 1, 2026 for financial planning from the city manager and rec center staff.