Saline Council Enforces New Truck Weight Limit on South Ann Arbor Street

New traffic control order aims to enhance safety and maintain local traffic flow

Image: S Ann Arbor Street in Saline. Image Google Streetview, June 2024

At its August 19, 2024, meeting, the Saline City Council approved a new Traffic Control Order (TCO) to address truck traffic concerns on South Ann Arbor Street.

This decision was driven by community feedback and a comprehensive traffic study. The approved order now prohibits trucks over 33,000 pounds from traveling on the specified section of the road.

During the Council meeting, Police Chief Marlene Radzik provided an overview of the situation, highlighting the challenges in enforcing the previous 10,000-pound weight limit. “There were comments about the police not enforcing what currently exists,” Radzik explained. “This TCO and proper warning for operators would make this easier to enforce as well as better signage.” The new weight limit is expected to ease enforcement issues while maintaining restrictions on only the heaviest vehicles, thereby reducing the impact on local roads without hampering necessary deliveries and services.

Councilmember Girbach raised important questions regarding the definition and application of “no through trucks,” seeking clarity on whether the restrictions would continue to allow for local deliveries while preventing the road from becoming a shortcut for heavy vehicles. Radzik assured the Council that local traffic for specific delivery points would still be permissible under the new order, ensuring that the restrictions target only those trucks using the road as a through route.

The discussion also touched on broader implications, including potential traffic impacts on surrounding roads and the role of the Washtenaw County Road Commission. City Manager Colleen O’Toole noted, “We have plenty of roads to repair…South Ann Arbor Street is in a somewhat unique position simply because of how restrictive York Township is with their truck traffic.”

Ultimately, the Council voted unanimously to approve the Traffic Control Order. Councilmember Harmount emphasized that the decision was made to “traffic calm, slow down…and make more of a community feel” in the area.