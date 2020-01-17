Advertisement





SALINE CITY COUNCIL

DECEMBER 16, 2019

SYNOPSIS

The Regular meeting of the Saline City Council was called to order at 7:00 p.m. by Mayor Marl at Saline City Hall. The Mayor and five members of Council were present. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited. Council voted to approve the Agenda as amended. Council voted to excuse the absence of Council member Mitchell. There were two citizen comments. The following Consent Agenda items were approved by unanimous vote of Council: Council minutes and synopsis of the December 2, 2019 regular meeting; payment of 109 payees in the amount of $392,118.22; Resolution for Designation of Street Administrator.

New Business:

Council voted to approve: Building Maintenance Bids; Washtenaw County Project Oversight Committee Agreement Renewals; Washtenaw County Emergency Communications Consortium – Lease Renewal; Joint Work Group with Saline Township; Labor and Employment Legal Services Contract; Saline UDA Utility Topographic Mapping; GBA Sauk Business Trail Purchas Agreement Extension; Ordinance 816 – Treatment of Certain Animated Signs; Nova Filters; Letter to Lodi Township Objecting to the Rezoning at 7706 Saline Ann Arbor Road. There were seven Discussion and/or Report items. There were no public comments.

City Council voted to adjourn at 9:19 p.m.

Complete minutes may be reviewed during regular office hours at Saline City Hall, or on-line at:

www.cityofsaline.org

Synopsis prepared by Terri Royal, Saline City Clerk

DATE APPROVED: January 6, 2020