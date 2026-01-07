Saline Council Moves Forward on Roads, Trails, and Utilities

On a night that stretched from sewer treatment upgrades to indoor soccer drills, Saline City Council’s December 15 meeting addressed water moving underground, roads holding together, budgets balancing, and space being made for what comes next.

Wastewater plant overhaul continues, with major systems coming online

Engineers from Tetra Tech presented a status update on the multi-year modernization of Saline’s wastewater treatment plant, a project designed to replace aging infrastructure and increase capacity as the city grows.

Work now underway or nearing completion includes a new headworks building, the first stop for wastewater entering the plant, where debris is screened out and flow is regulated, as well as new primary and secondary clarifiers, which allow solids to settle out before water moves to the next treatment stage. Crews are also installing aeration tanks, where oxygen is added so beneficial bacteria can break down organic material, and a wet-weather storage tank to handle heavy rain events without overloading the system.

According to the November 2025 project update, the headworks system is already operating, most underground utilities are in place, and the contractor has largely recovered from earlier schedule delays. Substantial completion is now targeted for mid-2026, with individual systems coming online in stages through the winter and spring.

Woodland Drive project

Council approved an $88,700 engineering contract with OHM Advisors to design resurfacing and culvert replacement along Woodland Drive between Ann Arbor Road and Maple Road.

Rather than rebuild the culvert and road in separate years, the city plans to combine utility relocation, culvert replacement, and resurfacing into a single construction season, now targeted for 2027.

River Valley Trail construction

Council also approved a $177,000 contract for construction engineering services on Phase 1 of the Saline River Valley Trail, a 10-foot-wide paved path through Mill Pond Park connecting Bennett Street to Michigan Avenue. The project is largely grant-funded, drawing more than $1 million from regional, county, and foundation sources.

Construction bids were received in November, with work expected to begin in late spring or early summer 2026 and conclude by early October.

Recreation Center discussion

The evening’s lone divided vote came with council’s acceptance of recommendations from the Saline Recreation Center Task Force.

The task force, created earlier this year, studied the center’s long-term viability and identified approximately $11.5 million in capital needs over the next decade. While a significant portion of users live outside city limits, the facility is owned and funded by the city.

Council voted 6–1 to authorize city leadership to begin discussions with neighboring communities and Saline Area Schools about a potential regional or district-wide property tax millage to fund the center, while also directing staff to pursue short-term cost savings and expanded programming.

Financial reports

Council approved annual reports and amended budgets for the city’s Local Development Finance Authorities (LDFAs) and Economic Development Corporation (EDC), entities that manage tax-increment revenues in designated development areas.

Indoor sports training facility

Council approved a special land use permit for an indoor sports training facility at 1271 Industrial Drive.

The 9,750-square-foot building, previously used for offices and warehousing, will host training sessions for the Saline Area Soccer Association. The approval limits the use to training only, with no tournaments or large events, and requires city review if the intensity or nature of the use changes.

Consent Agenda

Council approved the consent agenda with minor adjustments, including routine business items and appointments. Actions included approval of payment of bills totaling $382,286.79, receipt of the city’s audited financial statements, and acknowledgment of the fiscal year 2026–27 budget calendar. Council also approved appointments to the Local Development Finance Authority’s development and special projects committees, named representatives to the Washtenaw Regional Resource Management Authority, and accepted annual and amended budget reports for the city’s Tax Increment Finance Authority (TIFA) and Economic Development Corporation (EDC).

For more detail, the meeting documents and council video can be found on the city’s website.

Photo: The new headworks building from last November. Photo: Saline Public Works.