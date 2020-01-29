Advertisement





SALINE CITY COUNCIL JANUARY 6, 2020 SYNOPSIS

The Regular meeting of the Saline City Council was called to order at 7:00 p.m. by Mayor Marl at Saline City Hall. The Mayor and six members of Council were present. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited. Judge Simpson swore in the newly elected and re-elected City Council Members. Council voted to approve the Agenda as submitted. Mayor Marl gave the State of the City Address. There was one citizen comment. The following Consent Agenda items were approved by unanimous vote of Council: Council minutes of the December 16, 2019 regular meeting; payment of 95 payees in the amount of $267,383.13; Appointment of Police Chief Hart as Traffic Engineer; Appointment of Police Chief Hart as Deputy Treasurer to collect Parking enforcement fines; Council Appointments to Boards & Commissions; Staff Appointments to Boards & Commissions; Citizen Appointments to Boards & Commissions.

New Business:

Council voted to approve: The appointment of Council Member Dean Girbach as Mayor Pro Tem for 2020, and designate Jack Ceo as Presiding Officer to run meetings when both the Mayor and Mayor Pro Tem are absent. There were five Discussion and/or Report items. There was one public comment.

Complete minutes may be reviewed during regular office hours at Saline City Hall, or on-line at: www.cityofsaline.org

Synopsis prepared by Terri Royal, Saline City Clerk DATE APPROVED: January 13, 2020