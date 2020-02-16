Advertisement





SALINE CITY COUNCIL

JANUARY 13, 2020

SYNOPSIS

The Regular meeting of the Saline City Council was called to order at 7:00 p.m. by Mayor Marl at Saline City Hall. The Mayor and six members of Council were present. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited. Council voted to approve the Agenda as submitted. There was one citizen comment. There was one presentation. The following Consent Agenda items were approved by unanimous vote of Council: Council minutes of the January 6, 2020 regular meeting; payment of 58 payees in the amount of $251,828.71; Updated investment report.

New Business:

Council voted to approve: National Endowment for the Humanities Grant; Appointment of New Assessor; Poverty Exemption Requirements; DPW Pickup Truck Purchase; Youth Council Appointments; Janitorial Services; Ordinance No. 817 regarding Vehicle Sales; Ordinance No. 818 Regarding Vehicle Sales; Design Engineering, Construction Documents and Bidding of Multiple Street and Utility Projects; Amended Settlement Agreement with Saline Ventures, LLC and M/I Homes of Michigan. There were five Discussion and/or Report items. There was one public comment.

Complete minutes may be reviewed during regular office hours at Saline City Hall, or on-line at:

www.cityofsaline.org

Synopsis prepared by Terri Royal, Saline City Clerk

DATE APPROVED: February 3, 2020