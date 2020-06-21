Advertisement

SALINE CITY COUNCIL

JUNE 1, 2020

SYNOPSIS

The Regular meeting of the Saline City Council was called to order at 7:00 p.m. by Mayor Marl via Zoom. The Mayor and six members of Council were present. Council voted to approve the Agenda as amended. There were three citizen comments. The following Consent Agenda items were approved by unanimous vote of Council: Council minutes of the May 11, 2020 special meeting and May 18, 2020 regular meeting; Bills consisting of 57 payees in the amount of $207,816.10; HDC appointments to Special Projects Commission; FY 20 Second EDC Budget Amendments; FY 20 Second LDFA #1 & LDFA #2 Budget Amendments; FY 20 TIFA Budget Amendments; FY 21 EDC Budget; FY 21 LDFA #1 & LDFA #2 Budget; FY 21 TIFA Budget; National Parks & Recreation Month Resolution.

Public Hearing:

Council Voted to open the public hearing. There was one public comment. Council voted to close the public hearing and to approve and adopt the resolution for the general appropriations act for FY21.

New Business:

Council voted to approve and adopt the resolution for water and sewer rates effective June 1, 2020. There were twelve discussion items. There were eight public comments.

Complete minutes may be reviewed during regular office hours at Saline City Hall, or on-line at:

www.cityofsaline.org

Synopsis prepared by Terri Royal, Saline City Clerk

DATE APPROVED: June 15, 2020