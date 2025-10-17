Saline Council Oct. 6: Reviews Dam Plan, Advances Fire Authority, Adjusts Rec Center Fix

Council adopts three proclamations, approves chemical purchasing authority. Residents weigh in on future of Saline River Dam

Photo: Saline City Council at its Oct. 6, 2025, meeting. City video screenshot

The Saline City Council covered a full slate Monday, Oct. 6, taking public comment on the Saline River Dam, agreeing to pursue a regional fire authority, and modifying funding for a Rec Center roof reinforcement tied to a new pool dehumidification unit.

Public comment centers on Saline River Dam

Nine speakers addressed the council during public comment, with eight focused on the dam and one on the Rec Center project. Council also received a staff presentation outlining the dam’s condition, regulatory context, and next steps.

What staff reported

Senior engineering staff summarized the dam’s history and current state, noting about 74,000 cubic yards of sediment in the impoundment from a 2023 survey and explaining that Michigan’s dam-safety standards are shifting toward a 1,000-year design flood for “significant hazard” dams under FEMA guidance. The city plans to complete a return-on-investment (ROI) analysis before major reinvestment and host additional public workshops in winter 2026.

Council backs creation of a Fire Authority

Council voted to adopt Resolution 2025-162, formally joining Saline, Lodi, and York Townships in the intent to develop a Fire Authority. The action directs the city manager and fire board appointees to draft Articles of Incorporation and return with final documents for approval. The decision follows a comparative matrix that ranked the authority model highest for governance clarity, equity, and capital planning.

Community impact: A future authority would allow dedicated millage funding for stations, trucks, and staffing, easing pressure on the city’s general fund and aligning costs with service levels across communities.

Rec Center roof reinforcement moves forward—with budget caveat

Council first approved receiving the Rec Center memo, then split 3–3 on a motion to fund $53,865.60 in structural steel work needed before installing the natatorium’s new dehumidification unit (DHU). With one member absent, that motion failed. A follow-up motion approving the same change order with intent to recoup all or part of the cost from the Rec Center budget then passed 3–2.

The structural reinforcement stems from engineering review tied to replacing the 2004 Dectron unit, which is beyond its expected lifespan.

Community impact: The fix aims to support air quality and humidity control for the pool, helping avoid further outages while the city evaluates long-term Rec Center finances.

Water and wastewater operations: purchasing authority approved

Council approved a blanket purchase order for chemicals used at the water and wastewater treatment plants. Staff cited industry-wide price increases and asked to streamline ordering so operations aren’t delayed when purchases exceed the city manager’s typical authority. The memo pegs the fiscal-year economic impact at $285,000.

Community impact: Faster procurement helps maintain regulatory compliance and uninterrupted water and wastewater treatment services.

Proclamations and bills

On consent, Council adopted proclamations recognizing Indigenous Peoples Day, Friends of the Library Week, and National First Responders Day, and approved bills totaling $1,472,568.30.

Note: Councilmember Lesch was excused absent.