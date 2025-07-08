July 08, 2025

Help keep local news alive—donate to support our community reporting!Donate

Sign up
Log in

Saline Council Recognizes Historic Softball Win

Matt Rosentreter

SalineSports

Saline Council Recognizes Historic Softball Win

Saline City Council recognized the Saline High School softball team’s first state title win with a proclamation read out to the city and team at the June 7 meeting.

“The accomplishments of the athletes on this team are admired and respected by the Saline Community, and demonstrate the character that the athletes at Saline High School possess,” Mayor Marl read.

The team won states 5-2 over South Lyon on June 14, making their final record of the season 39-3-2. Head Coach Becca Suiter thanked her assistant coaches when she spoke at the meeting and congratulated the athletes.

“I’m super proud of all these athletes,” Head Coach Becca Suiter said. “This is the first state championship for softball. The Saline community is an outstanding community, so to be here and celebrate that with the community is awesome.”

After the proclamation was read, the team had the opportunity to shake the hands of each council member and be personally congratulated on the Hornets’ accomplishments this season.

Hornets, Saline Athletics, Saline Softball, Saline Softball States

Latest articles

Saline Council Recognizes Historic Softball Win

Matt Rosentreter

Update: Maple (Foster) Road Bridge

STN Staff

Square Ad - 300x300 - Chic Boutique
Square Ad - 300x300 - Tribble Painting
Square Ad - 300x300 - Tribble Pressure Washing
Square Ad - 300x300 - Ride the Wave Bus

UPCOMING EVENTS

View Calendar
Add Event
The Sun Times News Logo

The Sun Times News is the hub of the most useful information in Chelsea, Dexter, Milan, and Saline.

Map pin icon 8123 Main St Suite 200 Dexter, MI 48130
Phone icon +1 (734) 268-6269

How to Submit

Useful Links

Subscribe

Subscribe to our free daily newsletter to stay on top of all the local news.

Copyright © 2025 The Suntimes News