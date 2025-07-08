Saline Council Recognizes Historic Softball Win

Saline City Council recognized the Saline High School softball team’s first state title win with a proclamation read out to the city and team at the June 7 meeting.

“The accomplishments of the athletes on this team are admired and respected by the Saline Community, and demonstrate the character that the athletes at Saline High School possess,” Mayor Marl read.

The team won states 5-2 over South Lyon on June 14, making their final record of the season 39-3-2. Head Coach Becca Suiter thanked her assistant coaches when she spoke at the meeting and congratulated the athletes.

“I’m super proud of all these athletes,” Head Coach Becca Suiter said. “This is the first state championship for softball. The Saline community is an outstanding community, so to be here and celebrate that with the community is awesome.”

After the proclamation was read, the team had the opportunity to shake the hands of each council member and be personally congratulated on the Hornets’ accomplishments this season.