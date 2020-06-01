Advertisement

SALINE CITY COUNCIL

May 4, 2020

SYNOPSIS

The Regular meeting of the Saline City Council was called to order at 7:00 p.m. by Mayor Marl via Zoom. The Mayor and six members of Council were present. Council voted to approve the Agenda as submitted. There were no citizen comments. The following Consent Agenda items were approved by unanimous vote of Council: Council minutes of the April 20, 2020 regular meeting; payment of 77 payees in the amount of $267,075.06; National Police Week Resolution; National Public Works Week Resolution.

Public Hearing

A public hearing for a Special Land Use – Saline Self Storage Facility was opened at 7:23 p.m.

There were no public comments.

The public hearing was closed at 7:24 p.m.

Council vote to acknowledge receipt of the memo from Assistant City Manager/Community Development Director Greene. Council voted to not approve the Special Land Use request for Saline Self Storage Facility.

Unfinished Business

Council voted to approve: A three year Biosolids Hauling Contract with NutriGro.

New Business:

Council voted to approve: A one year extension to Fairdene Development. There were twelve discussion items. There were no public comments.

Complete minutes may be reviewed during regular office hours at Saline City Hall, or on-line at:

www.cityofsaline.org

Synopsis prepared by Terri Royal, Saline City Clerk

DATE APPROVED: May 18, 2020