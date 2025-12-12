December 12, 2025

Saline Craft Show Opens Youth Applications

Matt Rosentreter

Saline

Saline’s juried, nationally ranked spring craft show will now to be open to youth participants, who may enter submissions from now through Jan. 16 to be a part of the March 7, 2026 show.

“We’ve had youth inquire in the past about participating in the show, but we were hesitant because we are a juried event and only accept 250 crafters in November and 150 in the Spring,” Community Education Director Brian Puffer said. “Our Spring Show is more geared toward families, with children’s activities in the cafeteria, so we felt it would be a great opportunity to invite students in grades 6–12 to apply to be part of the show.”

Any artist under 18 is welcome to submit creations, and those accepted will have entry fees waived.

“The young artists—who will gain experience in presenting, pricing, and selling their artwork to the public at the Saline Craft Show—will keep 100% of their sale,” Puffer said. “All artwork must be created entirely by the youth artist, with no adult assistance.”

