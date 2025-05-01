Saline Cruises to Three SEC Red Wins

The Saline softball team improved to 12-0 in the SEC Red after three easy wins this week.

The Hornets outscored their opponents 43-0 on their way to the three wins.

Saline pounded out 20 hits in the 16-0 win over Ann Arbor Huron Monday.

Emma Wiedmayer smacked a home run and finished with two hits and four rbi to lead the Hornets hitting attack.

Reese Ruper and Lucy Winters each had three hits and two rbi, while Ashley Malinczak and Jessi Phelps had three hits and one rbi each.

Elizabeth Onyskin had two hits and two rbi, Sydney Hastings two hits and one rbi, Gracie Waldrop a hit and rbi, and Zosia Mazur a hit and two runs scored.

Phelps and Mazu combined for a three-inning no-hitter, striking out nine.

Saline’s bats kept booming in the second game with 14 hits in an 18-0 win.

Maddie Foster and Mazur combined for a three-inning no-hitter, striking out seven.

Hastings had two hits and three rbi, including a home run to lead Saline.

Ruper finished with three hits and three rbi and Phelps three hits and two runs scored.

Malinczak added two hits and two rbi, Gabby Deveau a hit and two rbi, Maddie Bellus a hit and three rbi, Wiedmayer and Foster a hit and run scored each.

Abby Curtis tossed a four-inning no-hitter for the Hornets in a 15-0 win over Adrian Wednesday. She struck out ten in the circle for Saline.

Rupert had a big game with three hits, including a home run and four rbi.

Phelps had three hits and two rbi and Hastings three hits and one rbi.

Winters chipped in with two hits and two rbi, Onyskin a hit and three rbi, and Wiedmayer a hit and three runs scored.

The Hornets improved to 17-2-2 overall on the season.