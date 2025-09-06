Saline Data Center Open House on Sept. 7

The planned construction of a data center in Saline township has led to much citizen discussion at recent township meetings. The proposed data center would be built by Related Digital and would span 575 acres, which was purchased from local families. In order to address concerns and questions from local residents, the company will be hosting an open house at Feldkamp farm, 11600 W. Michigan Ave., Saline on Sept. 7.

At an Aug. 5 Saline Township Planning Commission meeting, which over 30 local residents attended, concerns and support were both voiced during public comment, and Related Digital’s CEO Brent Behrman spoke about the potential financial benefits a data center could bring to the township.

The Sept. 7 open house will be from 12-5 p.m. and will allow citizens to directly ask Related Digital questions about the project as a whole.