Saline District Library Unveils Renovation with Community Celebration

Expanded Spaces, Modern Design, and Enhanced Accessibility Welcome Visitors

Photo: Teen Section Saline Library photo by Sue Kelch

The Saline District Library held an open house on Saturday February 15, celebrating the completion of their renovation project that began last summer. The Saline Middle School Fiddle Club kicked off the festive event with the Saline High School Jazz Combo following. Cupcakes, cookies, and hot drinks were also offered.

Saline District Library Director Karrie Waarala was available throughout the celebration, and gladly talked about how the renovation has transformed the library. “Most of the renovation is complete,” she said, “with a few projects that are close to completion, including the Friends of the Library Bookshop, adding adult size changing tables to restrooms, and a fully accessible gender neutral restroom.”

Saline Library Updated Sign photo by Sue Kelch Renovation ceiling and lights photo by Sue Kelch Adult Reference Desk photo by Sue Kelch

As we walked around the newly renovated space, Karrie described the changes. “We have this common area which is for families and our teens after school. And the teen room has more than doubled in size.” Walking over to the youth area she continues “everything is so much more open. The stacks aren’t covering up the windows, so we have great views of the woods and the story trail.” Pointing up to the ceiling Karrie added “we brought the outside in with these suns and the wood grain that flows.”

“We actually have the same amount of space, but everything feels roomier. The architects’ initial assessment was that we have this great building and wonderful property outside – but the two ‘didn’t talk to each other’. So they created a rounded and flowing ambience.”

Next, I was introduced next to Ann Dilcher from Quinn Evans Architects. Ann noted that “what excited us most about this project was finding a way to transform the library while they could still remain opened and serve the community. It put a lot more stress on the process and on the staff. They did a great job managing that.”

Saline Library Renovation Celebration photo by Sue Kelch Saline Youth Department photo by Sue Kelch

“In addition, the library now has a more connected feel. For example, the librarians at each desk (entrance/reference/youth) can see and communicate with each other and support each other when needed. And the library feels so much bigger and open when you enter. We also found a creative way to give them their needed excellent programming space. They have been growing and growing their programs, and just did not have the space to do that. And although today we don’t see it, the outside pavilion and story walk connecting around the library will be of great use in the warmer months.”

Fatima Beacham, senior interior designer with Quinn Evans, also attended the open house. Fatima recalls “the first time that I walked through the library with Karrie, I noticed a lot of dead space. I told her ‘you have the space but it is underutilized’. But I didn’t see that as a problem – they had the space needed for their program rooms, for example.”

Fatima described the details that went into the design and colors. “We added the organically shaped wood soffits on the ceiling which draws the eye to follow, like the flow of a river. Looking down, you can see the mimic of the ceiling and how it wraps around on the different tones of carpet.”

Fatima Beacham, Karrie Waarala, Ann Dilcher photo by Sue Kelch Saline Library Director Karrie Waarala photo by Sue Kelch

“We have provided a variety of seating space for all types of people/sizes/needs that are also ADA compliant. We also had to be mindful of the budget, so we kept some of the existing linear lighting, but jazzed it up with the twinkling pendant lights.”

As we walked into the teen room, Fatima continued. “We added a larger teen room that includes computers and gaming space, as the population keeps growing. We added a lot of plug-ins here and throughout the library – including a place to charge phones and laptops by all the window seating.”

“The teens can come in the teen room with their laptops and work. There are collaborative spaces, computer spaces, high top, even low seating so there is a variety for them to feel like they belong in the library. Although we kept some of the furniture, there is newer furniture with colors that coordinate with the theme of the library. Also some shelving is being reused, and the new shelving has the same finish for a cohesive design.”

Fatima looks up to the ceiling in the teen room and adds “we installed acoustical ceiling tiles that along with their utility, add organic movement in the space along with a pop of color and texture.”

As we completed our tour, Karrie characterized the renovation success this way. “A big part of our strategic plan was to offer accessibility and a welcome environment for all members of our community. The focus is on community and so much more. I’m just so excited.”

Come and enjoy the Saline District Library – relax in their new space, attend a program, check out a book. And mark your calendar when the weather warms up to utilize their new pavilion, walk along the story trail, check out the pollinator garden, or stroll the wooded trails.

To view events and resources available at the Saline District Library, visit their webpage at www.salinelibrary.org . You can also contact them at 734.429.5450 or use their web contact page at www.salinelibrary.org/contact/