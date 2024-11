Local residents have the opportunity to be a Secret Santa to a resident of the Evangelical Home’s seniors.

Individual residents’ wish lists will be available at the Admissions Office near the front desk, which is open M-F from 8:30am-4:30pm. Wrapped gifts can be delivered at the same place before December 13th.

For further information contact Tammy Null at nullt@ehmss.org or 734-295-9950.