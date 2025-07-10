Saline Extends Contracts With Police Deputy and Chief

At Saline City Council’s July 7 meeting, the council approved to extend a three-year contract with Deputy Chief Andrew Hartwig and an additional one-year contract with Police Chief Marlene Radzik.

Deputy Hartwig’s contract extends through June 30, 2028, and will be renegotiated with three months’ prior notice to the date. Chief Radzik’s will last through July 1, 2026.

Both will continue under standard contractual agreements set up by the Saline government, including performance of “all duties as specified by law, ordinance and shall further perform all such other duties as may be lawfully assigned from time to time by the Chief of the City of Saline or by the City Manager,” according to the employee contracts.

The motion was passed unanimously in the consent agenda without discussion.

Saline City Police Department is hiring at this time, seeking a full-time officer to “join a supportive, professional team dedicated to community-oriented policing and traffic safety.” Applications may be submitted to the Saline Police Department.