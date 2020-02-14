Advertisement





from Dexter Community Orchestra

What’s the difference between a fiddle and a violin? Come to “Fiddling with the DCO” and you’ll find out!

The ever-popular Saline Fiddlers Philharmonic will join Music Director David Schultz and the Dexter Community Orchestra for an afternoon featuring both fiddle and violin music that should appeal to a wide audience. The concert takes place Sunday, March 1 at 4 pm, Dexter High School.

The fiddle and the violin are, of course, exactly the same instrument – but represent vastly different playing styles. The young musicians of the Saline Fiddler Philharmonic will serve up a generous helping of Celtic and country fiddle tunes, while the DCO will perform three American compositions with a distinctly western flavor. And the two groups will combine on some popular favorites that just might include a good-natured throw-down of competing musical styles.

Whether your musical tastes incline toward Mozart and Beethoven, or more to Johnny Cash and Charlie Daniels, you should find a lot to like at this concert. This is a family-friendly event, so bring the kids. Admission is free, no tickets required. Donations to support the orchestra will be greatly appreciated.