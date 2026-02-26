Saline Fiddlers to Host Annual Hometown Show on March 14

The Saline Fiddlers will take the stage for their much-anticipated Annual Hometown Show on Saturday, March 14, at 6:30 p.m. at the Ellen A. Ewing Performing Arts Center at Saline High School.

The popular local ensemble will perform at the high school auditorium, located at 1300 Campus Parkway in Saline, for an evening celebrating music and community tradition. The annual show highlights the talents of the Saline Fiddlers and features special guest performances by the Saline Middle School Fiddle Club and the Saline Blue Notes Jazz Combo.

The event brings together student musicians of all ages, showcasing the vibrant music programs within Saline schools.

Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for students. Children under 10 are admitted free. Tickets will be available at the door or may be purchased in advance online at salinefiddlers.com.

Community members are encouraged to attend and support local student musicians at this hometown celebration of music.