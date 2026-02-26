February 26, 2026

Help keep local news alive—donate to support our community reporting!Donate

Sign up
Log in

Saline Fiddlers to Host Annual Hometown Show on March 14

STN Staff

Arts & CultureSaline

Saline Fiddlers to Host Annual Hometown Show on March 14

Banner Ad - 1140x220 - Chelsea Expo

The Saline Fiddlers will take the stage for their much-anticipated Annual Hometown Show on Saturday, March 14, at 6:30 p.m. at the Ellen A. Ewing Performing Arts Center at Saline High School.

The popular local ensemble will perform at the high school auditorium, located at 1300 Campus Parkway in Saline, for an evening celebrating music and community tradition. The annual show highlights the talents of the Saline Fiddlers and features special guest performances by the Saline Middle School Fiddle Club and the Saline Blue Notes Jazz Combo.

The event brings together student musicians of all ages, showcasing the vibrant music programs within Saline schools.

Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for students. Children under 10 are admitted free. Tickets will be available at the door or may be purchased in advance online at salinefiddlers.com.

Community members are encouraged to attend and support local student musicians at this hometown celebration of music.

Banner Ad - 1140x220 - Go Daddy

Latest articles

Saline Fiddlers to Host Annual Hometown Show on March 14

STN Staff

Dexter Senior Center Awarded $150,000 Grant from Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Foundation to Enhance Community Space

STN Staff

UPCOMING EVENTS

View Calendar
Add Event

Submit a Veterans Day Tribute

Click Here
The Sun Times News Logo

The Sun Times News is the hub of the most useful information in Chelsea, Dexter, Milan, and Saline.

Map pin icon 8123 Main St Suite 200 Dexter, MI 48130
Phone icon +1 (734) 268-6269

How to Submit

Useful Links

Subscribe

Subscribe to our free daily newsletter to stay on top of all the local news.

Copyright © 2026 The Suntimes News

WP2Social Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com